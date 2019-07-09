  • Beginning Tai Chi with Jacob Russell, Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 7 p.m.
  • , Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
  • Vocalist Jimmy Howson
  • will perform on
  • Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m.
  • at the Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
  • Acoustic jam hosted by Greg Coen, Sunday, July 14, 2-4 p.m.
  • , Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
  • Quilting with Darlean Boyer Welch, Tuesday, July 16, 1 p.m.
  • , Federal Valley Resource Center, free.
  • Yoga with Piper Toth, Wednesdays, July 17, 24 and 31, 7 p.m.
  • , donation of $5, children 12 and under free, Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart.
  • Free basic self defense class 2 with Sheriff Rodney Smith, July 23, 6 p.m.,
  • Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart.
  • Table reservations
  • are now be taken by Stuart’s Opera House for the main stage entertainment during the
  • 2019 Nelsonville Parade of the Hills
  • .
  • Country singer Chris Higbee
  • will perform on
  • Wednesday, Aug. 14
  • at 8:30 p.m.
  • Elvis impersonator Dwight Icenhower
  • will perform on
  • Friday, Aug. 16
  • at 9 p.m. Table reservations are $100 for a table of 10. To reserve a table, call 740-753-1924 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Load comments