- Beginning Tai Chi with Jacob Russell, Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 7 p.m.
- , Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
- Vocalist Jimmy Howson
- will perform on
- Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m.
- at the Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
- Acoustic jam hosted by Greg Coen, Sunday, July 14, 2-4 p.m.
- , Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
- Quilting with Darlean Boyer Welch, Tuesday, July 16, 1 p.m.
- , Federal Valley Resource Center, free.
- Yoga with Piper Toth, Wednesdays, July 17, 24 and 31, 7 p.m.
- , donation of $5, children 12 and under free, Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart.
- Free basic self defense class 2 with Sheriff Rodney Smith, July 23, 6 p.m.,
- Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart.
- Table reservations
- are now be taken by Stuart’s Opera House for the main stage entertainment during the
- 2019 Nelsonville Parade of the Hills
- .
- Country singer Chris Higbee
- will perform on
- Wednesday, Aug. 14
- at 8:30 p.m.
- Elvis impersonator Dwight Icenhower
- will perform on
- Friday, Aug. 16
- at 9 p.m. Table reservations are $100 for a table of 10. To reserve a table, call 740-753-1924 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
