- Fall Fest at Wells (Albany) Public Library: Thursday, Oct. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; kids can make pumpkin playdough and a gourd friend. All supplies and seasonal snacks will be provided.
- New Marshfield party at Waterloo Community Senior Citizens Building on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
- "In the Dark of Night" family event at Athens Public Library, Oct. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.; families are invited to wear costumes for a Halloween parade, games and a campfire with s'mores.
- Hampton Inn Trick or Treat: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.; free admission; indoor themed rooms, crafts and candy.
- Halloween Parade and Game Night at Athens Community Center: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:45-9 p.m.; costume parade, games, prizes and candy
- Honey for the Heart Parade: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., with Honey for the Heart Ball afterward from 7-9 p.m. at Central Venue
- Library trick-or-treats at Athens, Chauncey, Nelsonville, The Plains, Albany Coolville and Glouster branches on Thursday, Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 or 6 p.m. (search respective branches for exact times).
- Jacksonville party at the firehouse on Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-8 p.m.
Know of another Halloween-themed event? Contact us at community@athensmessenger.com.
