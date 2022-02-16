The Jobs and Family Services mobile unit will be at the Albany Wells Library in Albany on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The mobile unit will also be at Nelsonville Library in Nelsonville on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Available services include:
- Pick-up/drop-off applications and forms
- information about programs
- assistance with benefits questions
- OhioMeansJobs Athens County services
- Operation Full Belly food bags (limited)
JFS will also be putting on a Job Fair on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs of Athens County office. Attending employer include Goodwill, Walmart, Aaron’s, Lowes and Kroger. Attendees should bring their resume or call 740-797-1405 to schedule an appointment. Masks are required.
Open interviews for route rider positions with Bimbo Bakeries/Heiners are being held at the OhioMeansJobs of Athens County building on Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m. Staring pay is $39,000 annually with full benefits.
The United States Postal Service is also having open interviews for city carrier positions at the office on Feb. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m.
