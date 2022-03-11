The Jobs and Family Services mobile unit will be at the Albany Arms in Albany on Tuesday, March 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The mobile unit will also be at Family Dollar Store in New Marshfield on Wednesday, March 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Available services include:
- Pick-up/drop-off applications and forms
- information about programs
- assistance with benefits questions
- OhioMeansJobs Athens County services
- Operation Full Belly food bags (limited)
Open interviews for home care aid positions with FosterBridge Home Health Care are being held at the OhioMeansJobs of Athens County building on March 16 from 11-2 p.m.
OhioMeansJobs will be hosting their 18th annual job fair on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Athens Community Center. Over 70 local employers will be there with educational and training opportunities as well.
Anyone interested in setting up an appointment can call the OhioMeansJobs-Athens County at 740-797-1405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.