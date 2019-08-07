Freshmen orientation will be held at Trimble High School on Thursday, Aug, 8, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Freshmen students and their parents/guardians are encouraged to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet teachers and find their lockers. An information session will take place. Pizza and soft drinks will be served.

Seventh grade orientation for Athens Middle School will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Load comments