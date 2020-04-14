April’s Athens Food Rescue Volunteer of the Month has helped the group continue its mission during a difficult time.
“Usha Matta has really stepped up when we’ve needed volunteers most,” said AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss. “She helped with picking up at Ohio University when it shut down and is currently volunteering during the pandemic when some of us are unable.”
Matta and other AFR members pick up food from various donors and deliver it to local charities for distribution to people in need, simultaneously fighting hunger and reducing food waste.
“Usha has picked up over 1,200 pounds of food during her time with us,” Curtiss said.
“I read about Athens Food Rescue in The Athens Messenger a couple of years ago and reached out to them last year to see if I could be a part of this wonderful initiative,” Matta recalled. “Adele (Hanson) trained me and very patiently explained the process that needs to be followed while picking up and delivering food to ensure that product safety is not compromised.”
“We all know that there is a huge need for food in our community,” Matta said and is glad for the opportunity to help meet the need.
Matta – who got her Ph.D. from Ohio University – is an independent education consultant who works with international students who are applying to go to college or attend graduate school in the U.S. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and likes to cook for them.
“I am a member of the Athens community, and am proud to call Athens home,” she said. For more information about Athens Food Rescue, visit the group’s website at www.athensfoodrescue.com.
