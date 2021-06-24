“Rocky Railway-Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 NW, Albany, July 5-9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. New this year is a meal for all youth and staff that will be served in the church’s shelter house each evening beginning at 6 p.m. before V.B.S. begins. Youth from preschoolers through junior high are invited to join in the nightly program that will feature crafts, games, and music that help develop the Bible lesson for each session.
Pre-registration can be done on Facebook at “Sara Zoulek” and also with the minister’s page “Harry Willard Love”. In addition, children can register at the church and on the first night they attend or by calling 740-698-7041. Safety protocols will be observed for all youth and adults. Everyone is invited to attend!
