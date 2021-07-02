"Rocky Railway" is the theme for this year's Vacation Bible School at the Airline Church of Christ, July 5-9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. New this year is the church's offering dinner for all youth in attendance each evening at 6 p.m. in the church's shelter house.
Ages preschool through eighth grade are welcome. The church is located at 4477 St. Rt. 681 NW, four miles from Albany. Call 698-7041 for additional information. All youth are invited.
