Vacation Bible School Schedule Announced Jul 21, 2022

Vacation Bible School will be talking place July 25-29 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 171 Morris Avenue from 6:00a.m.-8:00a.m.The lessons will be centered around the theme of, Jamii Kingdom: We are all part of God's Family.For more information call 740-594-2115.
