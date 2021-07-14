The Athens County Health Department will be giving out free vaccines at The Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. until noon.
CareSource will be giving $50 gift cards to those who get vaccinated and are also Ohio Medicaid and MyCare members age 18 and older.
Anyone looking to schedule a ride to vaccination can call 833-247-7433.
