Community Food Initiatives announces that the Veggie Van will be on the road for the 2023 season starting the week of March 20.
This year weekly stops are planned from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Coolville, across from the Coolville Public Library, and From 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays in Glouster, in Glouster Memorial Park.
The Veggie Van team will kick off the season by supporting CFI’s annual Garden Giveaway events with a distribution of seed potatoes for any interested gardener from 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 22 in Coolville and on March 24 in Glousters. The Veggie Van will pick up distribution of fresh, local produce as the growing season picks back up and the Chesterhill Produce Auction gets underway.
The Veggie Van is a donation-based market that has carried fresh fruits and vegetables to southeastern Ohio communities throughout every growing season since launching in 2020. Offering locally grown produce in exchange for any level of donation, the Veggie Van supports farmers growing food in Appalachian Ohio while also ensuring that fresh, nutritious fruits and veggies are accessible and available for all.
In 2021 and 2022, Veggie Van expanded to serve Glouster and Coolville weekly, with periodic pop-up markets in other small, rural communities. In 2023, Veggie Van is planning to continue Coolville and Glouster weekly stops, with periodic visits to Nelsonville and pop-ups in rural communities to be determined.
In 2022, the Veggie Van served over 1,300 customers and distributed more than 11,000 pounds of produce. All unsold Veggie Van produce is distributed to CFI’s Donation Station food access partners.
CFI’s programs include the Veggie Van, Donation Station, School Gardens, Community Gardens and Nourishing Networks community training and support. These initiatives support an equitable local food system that is good for people, planet and our economy. CFI programs and community collaborations work toward a resilient and sustainable region where everyone is nourished by a just, inclusive, and thriving local food system.
