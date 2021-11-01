Each weekend during football season, Athens County Emergency Medical Services crew members keep watch at Peden Stadium, making sure both players and spectators alike remain safe. At the Oct. 23 game against Kent State, the combined experience of five of the six crew members totaled an astonishing 161 years.
The game marked the last event for veteran Deputy Chief Tami Wires, who began her EMS career in 1986 in Jackson. She retired in late October after 35 years of service, which included time as Captain of Nelsonville Station #54.
Full-time employees with ACEMS work on a 24 hours on, 48 hours off schedule. Part-time employees have random shifts throughout the week. Employees normally bid on working football games but for that weekend, only two had signed up. To fill the remaining four empty spots, supervisors picked up the time.
"Our crew members have been so overworked with overtime and mandates during this COVID crisis that it's just one of those things," said Assistant Chief Amber Pyle. "I don't work all the hours that they work so like "Ah, lets work one last day together' so we did."
NCAA regulations requires an ambulance staff on the field while other employees are on standby in the event of an emergency. First responders arrive about an hour early as attendees enter the stadium.
They are mostly there as a precaution according to ACEMS Captain Jason Hager.
"The majority of the stuff we do is BandAids," said Hager. "In the warm weather we help people get fluids and that kind of thing."
Sometimes, but rarely, there are more severe injuries as results of a fall or even a heart attack in the stands.
"It does happen," said Hager.
No calls were made at that game, making the day a relaxed one.
Staffing has increased within the past decade, according to Hager, who said in previous years there were only about two EMS employees on scene. The change was made in conjunction with police and university in order to increase response time.
Pyle, a first responder with 37 years of experience all at ACEMS, started training right out of high school. She has been with the administrative side as assistant chief since 2013, handling scheduling and other back-end operations.
Going back into the field felt "a little foreign" to Pyle.
"Boy, that bag is a lot heavier than I remember," she said laughing.
Hager comes from a line of first repsonders — his parents both worked as volunteer firefighters when he was growing up. To him, runs where he gets the chance to make a positive impact make the job worth it.
Pyle has been at ACEMS for her entire career and she also plans on ending it there — but not anytime soon.
"I will be here until I retire," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.