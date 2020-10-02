The Athens County Veterans Service Commission is soliciting sign-ups for the 2020 ham and turkey voucher giveaway.

The giveaway is open to all Athens County veterans. Vouchersw will be issued by the Athens County Veteran's Service Office between Oct. 1 and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Veterans are requested to provide proof of military services and proof of residency. Vouchers will be good for one ham or turkey from the Piggly Wiggly located in The Plains. The vouchers can be redeemed between Nov. 16-25 2020. Limit one voucher per household.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

