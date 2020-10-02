The Athens County Veterans Service Commission is soliciting sign-ups for the 2020 ham and turkey voucher giveaway.
The giveaway is open to all Athens County veterans. Vouchersw will be issued by the Athens County Veteran's Service Office between Oct. 1 and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Veterans are requested to provide proof of military services and proof of residency. Vouchers will be good for one ham or turkey from the Piggly Wiggly located in The Plains. The vouchers can be redeemed between Nov. 16-25 2020. Limit one voucher per household.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.