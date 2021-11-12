Veterans from American Legion Military Museum 229, VFW Posts 3467 and 8804, Starbrick BBQ, and The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway pose in front of a military vintage engine ready to pull the Veterans Celebration Train in Nelsonville on Nov. 11, 2021.
The train celebrated Glenford Dugan Post's 100 years of service to southeast Ohio. Vets enjoyed guest speakers, comraderie, BBQ sandwiches and the beautiful fall scenery.
