Members of Gilham-Frank VFW Post 8804 will hold a Veterans Day Service in Chauncey Ohio’s Nye Cemetery at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Unlike Memorial Day which is a National Holiday to grieve America’s fallen War Fighters, Veterans Day is a Holiday to remember and honor all veterans past and present.

The Nye Cemetery event will he held at the grave site of Chauncey’s famous Civil War Veteran Hiram Robinett and a passage from the book “Chauncey’s Blood” will be read about Robinett. The Chauncey’s Blood book was written by Curtis Roninette who is the great-great-great-grandson of Hiram. VFW Post 8804 is seeking volunteers to help replace damage veterans grave markers, locate and replace missing markers and add new American flags on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. For more information contact Kevin Martin at 740-517-2774.


