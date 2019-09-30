VFW Post 7174 of The Plains is gathering volunteers and resources to build a wheelchair ramp for a disabled Vietnam era veteran. Their efforts, along with other companies, will build an improved driveway and wheelchair ramp for the recent amputee allowing for him to remain living in his home. The build date will be announced when plans are finalized. If interested in volunteering or donating, contact Melissa Young-Keirns at 740-517-7848.
