Starting in September, Athens County Community Singers (ACCS), a Choir for All Voices (ACCS), and non-profit organization will begin virtual rehearsals via Zoom. Come join the choir online! Rehearsals are at these times:
• Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
• Thursdays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The only technology you need to participate is the following:
• Internet Access
• Email Address
• Computer with camera and sound
Director, Stephanie H. Morris, MM, MT-BC (music therapist-board certified) and Neurologic Music Therapy Fellow, shares that as a member you do not need any special skills or to be able to read music. ACCS is a music-performing group for those with and without disabilities. The only requirement to be in this group is to love making music! Stephanie emphasizes that this is a community choir and invites anyone (18 years and older) in and around Athens County to join. Registration forms are available on the Programs and Consultation page at https://centralohiomusictherapy.com/. Fees are only $25 for a half-year or $50 for the whole year.
