If you or your family are getting a little stir-crazy during the quarantine, you are in luck. There are plenty of museums around the world that are offering free online tours of collections.
These tours can be a great way to illustrate your student’s history, art, or science lessons. Visit the websites below to see world class museums from the comfort and safety of your home.
Museums
The Louvre: Perhaps the most famous art museum in the world. Located in Paris, France, but accessible to you via the internet. The Louvre has free online tours of four famous exhibits, including Egyptian Antiquities. https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History: A favorite for children of all ages, this tour gives you the chance to see some of the most beloved exhibits at the museum, including Henry, the famous African Bush elephant that has been welcoming visitors into the museum since 1959. https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum: The Guggenheim not only has famous artworks on virtual display, but the museum is also hosting at-home classes for families and budding young artists. https://www.guggenheim.org/plan-your-visit/guggenheim-from-home
Getty Museum: Los Angeles’s famous museum has two virtual tours, including “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry,” which offers a look at food in the Middle Ages and Renaissance.
Van Gogh Museum: The museum dedicated to the famous impressionist gives you the opportunity to explore his work, but also learn about his life and even has art lessons. https://www.vangoghmuseum.nl/en/whats-on/we-bring-the-museum-to-you
The Vatican Museum: The Vatican is not only the center of the Catholic world, but also is home to some of the most studied pieces of art and architecture. The Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica, and Raphael’s Room, are all available for virtual tour.
tour.http://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en/collezioni/musei/tour-virtuali-elenco.html
British Museum, London: Another world-famous museum, the British Museum is home to The Rosetta Stone, Egyptian mummies, and so much more.
National Women’s History Museum: Take this opportunity to teach your students about women’s history while exploring exhibits about the women of NASA, the women who fought for the right to vote, abolitionists and more.
Metropolitan Museum of Art: New York City’s famous museum boasts world class art and the famous MET Cloisters. https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/met-360-project
High Museum of Art, Atlanta: This museum is perfect to accompany a student’s lesson about the Civil Rights movement, as the museum has an online exhibit of “Civil Rights Photography.”
Detroit Institute of Arts: The DIA is a jewel of the Motor City and currently has an entire “At Home with the DIA” section of their website so that you can bring the art and history into your home.https://www.dia.org/athome
National Museum of the United States Air Force: Do you have a budding pilot or a military buff at home? This virtual tour allows you to check out historic aircraft used by the US Air Force. https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Virtual-Tour/
