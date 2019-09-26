Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to support the implementation of the Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnerships for Success Initiative (SPF-PFS). As part of the award, two community-based substance abuse prevention coalitions in Adams and Lawrence counties will be funded.
According to the SAMHSA website, the grants are awarded at the community level to increase substance abuse prevention capacity and infrastructure while reducing substance abuse progression.
During the OhioMHAS Mini-Grant Initiative, through funding in the state budget from the Ohio Department of Higher Education Appalachian New Economy Partnership (ANEP), the Voinovich School provided intense training and technical assistance on the project at no cost to these communities.
This is the latest in local and statewide initiatives made possible through the work of the Voinovich School’s Programmatic Partnership for Community-Based Prevention. Since 2009, the Voinovich School has been involved in a dozen statewide initiatives related to substance use prevention and mental health promotion, alongside the OhioMHAS and various prevention partners, under the direction of Dr. Holly Raffle, project lead and Voinovich School professor.
“I am proud that one third of this award will go directly to the coalitions to implement a comprehensive prevention approach that will impact one of the nation’s top substance abuse prevention priorities: underage alcohol use,” Raffle said.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism website, underage drinking constitutes major health and safety risks, as alcohol is the most widely abused substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.