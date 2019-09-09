The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation (primarily for senior citizens) in Athens County and elsewhere around the United States, is seeking volunteer tax preparers for 2020.

From Feb. 1 through April 15 of 2019, volunteers prepared nearly 300 federal and state tax returns in Athens County, saving an estimated $56,200 in tax preparation fees. 

Anyone who does their own taxes on a commercially-available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training and tax software/equipment, and are mentored throughout the tax season.

For more information, contact volunteer specialist William Evans at 614-885-0938 or email wlevans88@gmail.com, or visit www.ohiotaxaide.org.

