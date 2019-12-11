Disaster Team volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio wrapped up a fifth year of home visits to residents in four counties.
The Red Cross volunteers were recognized by the Buckeye Region of the American Red Cross for their work in offering life-saving guidance on fire safety and planning for escape.
The totals for service are: 3,378 free smoke alarms installed and 1,418 homes made safer.
The volunteers have worked with local fire departments, going door-to-door in Athens, Washington, Meigs and Morgan Counties. Firefighters teamed up with the Red Cross volunteers and installed free smoke alarms in any home that needed them.
Topping the numbers listed on their award, the volunteers went out with the Carthage Township Fire and Rescue volunteers on Dec. 7. The teams visited 58 homes in Carthage Township that day, installing 160 free smoke alarms. The alarms and safety information are provided by the American Red Cross as a free service that can literally save lives.
For more information on home fire safety, being prepared for disaster for adults and children or becoming a volunteer, call the American Red Cross at 740-593-5273.
