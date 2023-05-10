Julie Finlay, a volunteer with Athens Food Rescue, poses with a vehicle filled with food during a recent run for donations. The donations are distributed to several food pantries and other nonprofits throughout Athens County.
Huck Runnion (left) and Roger Lemon, volunteers with Feed My Sheep Food Pantry in Torch, pose with food they received from Athens Food Rescue recently.
Submitted by Fred Kight/Athens Food Rescue
Athens Food Rescue supplies fill a vehicle.
Submitted by Fred Kight/Athens Food Rescue
Athens Food Rescue volunteers recently stepped up to save food from being wasted and make it available to area residents who are not getting enough to eat.
Over the past few days, Nanda Filkin, Margaret Hoff, Julie Finlay, Herman Carson and Fred Kight collected bread, vegetables, meat and other food items from a generous donor. This anonymous donor occasionally has extra food to give away.
The food was taken to United Campus Ministry, First United Methodist Church, The Gathering Place, Bishopville Pantry, Good Works and Feed My Sheep Food Pantry in Torch. These regular AFR recipients make it available to folks in need.
Some food also was delivered to The HIVE, a youth activities spot in Nelsonville.
“We loaded up nearly 3000 pounds in our cars and made deliveries on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday,” said Filkin, who is the executive director of Athens Food Rescue. “Then our distribution partners serve meals or hand-out the food to local residents.”
AFR is a not-for-profit group which fights hunger by reducing food waste. It gets help from several partners with surplus food.
