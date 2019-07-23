Three contestants are competing for the title of 2019 Athens County Fair Queen. Judging took place on July 21, and the presentation of the Jr. Fair King and Queen will follow the parade on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The three contestants are Leanna Carr, 17, of Pomeroy; Tiffany Reasoner, 16, of Athens; and Bre Woods, 17, of Nelsonville.
Carr is a member of the Green Acres 4-H Club and has been affiliated with the Athens County Jr. Fair for one year. Her interests include soccer, work, working out and "all things 4-H."
Reasoner is a member of the Shooting Stars 4-H Club and Alexander FFA, and has been affiliated with the fair for nine years. Her interests include playing volleyball, being a camp counselor and FFA member, showing livestock and hanging out with family and friends.
Woods is a member of the Shooting Stars 4-H group and has been affiliated with the fair for eight years. Her interests include 4-H, FFA, being a camp counselor and coaching youth volleyball.
