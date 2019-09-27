There are seven candidates for 2019 Indian Mound Festival Queen. Crowning will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 after the 2 p.m. parade. The event is sponsored by The Plains Lions Club.
Contestants are:
- Jaylen Reeves, of Albany, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Reeves
- Gracy Mae Whitmore, of Nelsonville, daughter of Jeremy Whitmore and Laura Beth Whitmore
- Sierra Spears, of Chauncey, daughter of Brandy Spears
- Bre Woods, of Nelsonville, daughter of Thomas and Liana Woods
- Ella Kline, of Reedsville, daughter of Sarah Rucker and Scott Kline
- Morgan Clark, of Nelsonville, daughter of Lindsay Smith
- Noel Taylor, of Nelsonville, daughter of Tim Taylor
