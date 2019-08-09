Thirteen contestants will be competing for the crown of Little Miss Parade of the Hills in Nelsonville on Wednesday, Aug. 14 following the Welcome Home Parade at 6 p.m.

This year’s contestants are:

  • Chloe Talbert – Daughter of Davonne Young of Murray City
  • Emmaline Steenrod – Daughter of Crissy & Derek Steenrod and sister of Jacob from Murray City
  • Layla Smith – Daughter of Lesley Smith from Glouster
  • Faith Joyce – Daughter of Craig & Becky Joyce of Nelsonville
  • Aliza Carsey – Daughter of Samantha Baldridge and Brandon Amorine of Nelsonville
  • Oakley Stalder – Daughter of Josh & Caroline Stalder of Nelsonville
  • Paige Blair – Daughter of Steve & Christina Blair of Nelsonville
  • Jazlyn Strausbaugh – Daughter of Gary & Alisha Strausbaugh of Millfield
  • Morgan McFarland – Daughter of Mike McFarland and Jessica Skinner of Zanesville and the granddaughter of Brenda Wickmann of Nelsonville
  • Sydney Forester – Daughter of Philip Forester and Andrea Altier of New Straitsville
  • Jada Strausbaugh – Daughter of Gary & Alisha Strausbaugh of Millfield
  • Grace Warren – Daughter of Chad and Leta Warren of Glouster
  • Cailyn Sheets – Daughter of Whitney Rosser and Steven Sheets of The Plains
