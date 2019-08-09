Thirteen contestants will be competing for the crown of Little Miss Parade of the Hills in Nelsonville on Wednesday, Aug. 14 following the Welcome Home Parade at 6 p.m.
This year’s contestants are:
- Chloe Talbert – Daughter of Davonne Young of Murray City
- Emmaline Steenrod – Daughter of Crissy & Derek Steenrod and sister of Jacob from Murray City
- Layla Smith – Daughter of Lesley Smith from Glouster
- Faith Joyce – Daughter of Craig & Becky Joyce of Nelsonville
- Aliza Carsey – Daughter of Samantha Baldridge and Brandon Amorine of Nelsonville
- Oakley Stalder – Daughter of Josh & Caroline Stalder of Nelsonville
- Paige Blair – Daughter of Steve & Christina Blair of Nelsonville
- Jazlyn Strausbaugh – Daughter of Gary & Alisha Strausbaugh of Millfield
- Morgan McFarland – Daughter of Mike McFarland and Jessica Skinner of Zanesville and the granddaughter of Brenda Wickmann of Nelsonville
- Sydney Forester – Daughter of Philip Forester and Andrea Altier of New Straitsville
- Jada Strausbaugh – Daughter of Gary & Alisha Strausbaugh of Millfield
- Grace Warren – Daughter of Chad and Leta Warren of Glouster
- Cailyn Sheets – Daughter of Whitney Rosser and Steven Sheets of The Plains
