NELSONVILLE — Seven area teenagers have entered the 2019 Miss Parade of the Hills Contest in Nelsonville. The personal interviews will be held on Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, followed by a formal dress judging that will take place on the Main Stage that evening at 7 p.m.

Following the Grande Parade on Saturday, Aug. 17, which begins at 6 p.m., coronation of the 2019 Miss Parade of the Hills will take place.

Contestants include:

  • Isabella Anderson, of Carbon Hill, 17-year-old daughter of Nikki Anderson of Carbon Hill and Butch Anderson of Logan
  • Sophia Bailey, of Glouster, 16-year-old daughter of Sherri McDonald of Nelsonville and William Bailey of Columbus
  • Averi Blosser, of Shawnee, 18-year-old daughter of Diana Blosser of Shawnee
  • Karli Graham, of Nelsonville, 17-year-old daughter of Angela Slaven and Derek Graham of Nelsonville
  • Alexis Sommers, of Nelsonville, 16-year-old daughter of Maria and Neil Sommers of Nelsonville
  • Hannah Tolliver, of New Lexington, 18-year-old daughter of Lacie and Mike Tolliver of New Lexington
  • Cassandra Trippier, of Nelsonville, 17-year-old daughter of Darin and Andrea Trippier of Nelsonville
