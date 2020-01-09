Washington State Community College has announced its president's and dean's list recipients for the 2019 fall semester. Students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) to receive President's List honors or a minimum 3.5-3.9 GPA for Dean's List recognition.
The following area students were recognized: President's list — Calvin Fulton of Athens, Kyler Gage of Cutler, Letitia Glass of Guysville, Kiara Kennedy of Chesterhill, and Amanda Michael of The Plains; Dean's list — Rachel Baumgard of Cutler, Kelsey Johnson of Coolville, Brooks Suprano of Cutler, and Tiffany Yeater of Amesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.