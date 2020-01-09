Washington State Community College has announced its president's and dean's list recipients for the 2019 fall semester. Students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) to receive President's List honors or a minimum 3.5-3.9 GPA for Dean's List recognition.

The following area students were recognized: President's list — Calvin Fulton of Athens, Kyler Gage of Cutler, Letitia Glass of Guysville, Kiara Kennedy of Chesterhill, and Amanda Michael of The Plains; Dean's list — Rachel Baumgard of Cutler, Kelsey Johnson of Coolville, Brooks Suprano of Cutler, and Tiffany Yeater of Amesville.

