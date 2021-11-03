The City of Nelsonville is currently working on a major water main break located on South Harper Street. The repair will require that the City’s water system be shut off until the water line is repaired. This water outage will affect all Nelsonville water customers including the Village of Buchtel. A boil order will be in effect until further notice for all Nelsonville water customers, unless notified otherwise.
When a boil order is in effect, we ask those affected to boil their drinking and cooking water for three minutes before being consumed.
