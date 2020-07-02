The Waterloo Alumni Association awards $500 scholarships to descendants of individuals who attended Waterloo High School. The goal is to enhance access to students with sincere interest in an advanced education. To date, the group has provided scholarship to 42 students since 2010. This year the recipients are: Lyra Skinner (Athens High School), Isabella Cicogna (John’s Creek High School, GA), and Corinne Jones(Nelsonville-York High School).

