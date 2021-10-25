To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning memories show
Nov. 7 — Rev. Willard Love
Nov.14 — Pastor Terry Holbert
Nov. 21 — Pastor Jerry Marang
Nov. 28 — David Couch
To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9 a.m.
Nov. 1-5 — Otis Crockran
Nov. 8-12 — Rev. Willard Love
Nov. 15-19 — Pastor Terry Holbert
Nov. 22-26 — Pastor David Faulkner
Nov. 29-30 & Dec. 1-3 — David Couch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.