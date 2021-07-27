Sunday morning memories show speakers for August airing at 8 a.m.
Aug. 1 — Pastor Terry Holbert
Aug. 8 — Rob Martin
Aug. 15 — Otis Crockron
Aug. 22 — Rev. Doctor Carolyn Lewis
Aug. 29 — Rev. Willard Love
Weekday devotions airing around 8:50 a.m.
Aug. 2-6 — Pastor Terry Holbert
Aug. 9-13 — Pastor Rob Martin
Aug. 16-20 — Otis Crockran
Aug. 23-27 — Rev. Bruce Stoker
Aug. 30-Sept. 3 — Rev. Willard Love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.