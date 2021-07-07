To air at 8:00am on Sunday Morning memories

July 4 — Pastor Carl Radcliff

July 11 — Father Don Horak

July 18 — David Couch

July 25 — Gary McKibben

To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9:00am

July 05-09 — Pastor Carl Radcliff

July 12-16 — Father Don Horak

July 19-23 — David Couch

July 26-30 Gary McKibben

