NELSONVILLE — On April 1, 2022, the Wayne National Forest is to kick off its seasonal recreation offerings by welcoming back mountain biking, horseback riding and off-highway vehicles (OHV’s) to the trail systems.
Some campgrounds and trailheads associated with trails are to also open on April 1, while additional campgrounds not associated with trails are to open on April 16.
“We are excited to open the season earlier this year than we’ve been able to in years past,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Joe Koloski.
“The newly adopted Recreation Amendment we’ve added to our Forest Plan allows us to extend our recreation season and provide the community greater opportunities to experience their public lands.”
Opening dates for campgrounds and developed areas are as follows:
• April 1 — Stone Church Trailhead, Stone Church Day Use Area, Utah Ridge Picnic Area, and Kinderhook Trailhead.
• April 16 — Leith Run, Burr Oak, Sand Run Picnic Area, Lane Farm, Hune Bridge, Ring Mill, and Lamping Homestead.
• Oak Hill Campground, Iron Ridge Campground, and Big Bend Swimming Beach at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area are to remain closed during the duration of the Lake Vesuvius Waterline Replacement Project.
Opening dates are to be shared with the public as they become available.
“It’s an exciting time of year for us as we ready our facilities and trails for the influx of visitors,” added Koloski. “We invite you to get outdoors, be safe and explore the Wayne National Forest.”
Campsites that allow reservations can be booked at www.recreation.gov. All other forest campgrounds operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and cannot be reserved.
Dispersed (primitive) camping is also available throughout most of the national forest. For more information on dispersed camping, visitors may go to https://go.usa.gov/xe6D6.
Seasonal trail passes for OHV’s can be purchased through Pay.gov, as well as participating vendors and our district office buildings.
About the U.S. Forest Service:
The U.S. Forest Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the country’s 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.
The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
Its public lands contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year and provide 20 percent of the country’s clean water supply. For more information, visit www.fs.fed.us.
