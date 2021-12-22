The Wayne National Forest has adopted a Recreation Amendment to its Forest Plan which will grant more flexibility in seasonal recreation opening and closure dates, allowing non-motorized trail use to be extended.
This amendment takes out direction from the Forest Plan and allows the Forest Supervisor to determine closure dates based on a variety of factors. This year, non-motorized, which includes biking and horseback riding, trail use is extended through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. However, the off-highway vehicles season closure date of Dec. 15 remains in effect for this year.
“Riding horses, bikes, and OHVs can cause extra wear and tear to trails during wet winter periods, but amending the Forest Plan gives us the ability to be more flexible in our seasonal opening and closure dates based upon weather and other factors,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “We hope visitors who use the Wayne National Forest’s recreational trails will enjoy this year’s extended trail season.”
The decision to adopt the Recreation Amendment was made after consultation with its users, featuring comment and objection periods in which the public could provide input on the proposed amendment.
While trails designated for riding horses and mountain bikes close in a few weeks, hiking is allowed on all Wayne National Forest trails year-round for free, regardless of whether the trail is also designated for riding purposes. Developed campgrounds are also closed for the winter season, but dispersed camping is allowed year-round throughout most of the national forest. Visitors may go to https://go.usa.gov/xe6D6 for more information.
Facilities and trails are expected to reopen in early April. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back for the 2022 recreation season,” Gilbert concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.