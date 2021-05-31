GROVE CITY, PA – Sarah Webb, a Psychology major at Grove City College from Athens, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Sarah is a 2020 graduate of Athens High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Deane Webb (Rebecca) from Athens, OH.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
