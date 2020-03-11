We are in the middle of National Girl Scout Week. The Girl Scouts celebrates its birthday on March 12. To celebrate we are ranking our favorite girl scout cookies. We’ll take a box of each please!

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Thin Mints

2. Samoas

3. Trefoils

4. Tagalongs

5. Lemon Ups

Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard

1. Lemon Ups

2. Thin Mints

3. Samoas

4. Tagalongs

5. S’mores

Load comments