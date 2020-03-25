At this point, we all know that we need to be washing our hands for at least 20 seconds. Many people sing a song to track how long they wash. Though it is suggested, we are sick of singing Happy Birthday, so here are our top songs to sing while washing your hands.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton (chorus)
2. “No Scrubs” by TLC (chorus)
3. “Africa” by Toto (chorus)
4. “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo (chorus)
5. “My Shot” from Hamilton (chorus)
Messenger Editor Heather Willard
1. Karma Chameleon by Culture Club (chorus)
2. Truth Hurts by Lizzo (chorus)
3. Hey Jude by the Beatles (one round)
4. Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance (intro)
5. Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley (chorus)
Courier Editor Sydney Dawes
1. “No Scrubs,” by TLC (chorus)
2. “Truth Hurts,” by Lizzo (chorus)
3. “Landslide,” by Fleetwood Mac (chorus)
4. “Toxic,” by Britney Spears (chorus)
5. “Raspberry Beret,” by Prince (chorus)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.