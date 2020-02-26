Legendary musician John Cash was born Feb. 26, 1932. In honor of what would have been his 88th birthday, we are listing our favorite songs from The Man in Black.

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Hurt

2. Jackson

3. I'll Fly Away

4. Ring of Fire

5. I Walk the Line

Associate Messenger Editor Heather Willard

1. A Boy Named Sue

2. Hurt

3. Man in Black

4. Sunday Morning Coming Down

5. Folsom Prison Blues

Load comments