Every year on April 18 music fans celebrate Record Store Day by patronizing their favorite shop to purchase vinyl. Since shopping is limited due to the pandemic, we will reminisce about our all-time favorite albums. To celebrate this year, if you are able, reach out to your favorite record store and ask if you can buy a gift card for after they reopen, you’ll be supporting them and have a nice shopping trip in your future.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. White Crosses, Against Me (2010)
2. Tape Deck Heart, Frank Turner (2013)
3. Handwritten, The Gaslight Anthem (2012)
4. Resolutions, Dave Hause (2011)
5. Flogging Molly – Drunken Lullabies (2002)
Courier Editor Sydney Dawes
1. Abbey Road, The Beatles (1969)
2. Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac (1975)
3. Led Zeppelin IV, Led Zeppelin (1971)
4. Enema of the State, Blink-182 (1999)
5. American Idiot, Green Day (2004)
Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard
1. Rumours, Fleetwood Mac (1977)
2. Duke, Genesis (1980)
3. Heathers (Musical adaption), 1988
4. I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, The 1975 (2016)
5. Wildlife, La Dispute (2011)
