The first week in May is Teacher Appreciation Week. This year teaching looks a bit different. Our teachers have had to adapt to an extreme situation. We are grateful for the hard working teachers in Athens County. To celebrate we are ranking our top five favorite fictional teachers. 

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. John Keating, Dead Poets Society

2. George Feeny, Boy Meets World

3. Professor McGonagall, the Harry Potter series

4. Erica Stone, Teacher's Pet

5. Indiana Jones, the Indiana Jones series

Courier Editor Sydney Dawes

1. John Keating, Dead Poets Society

2. Miss Honey, Matilda

3. Walter White, Breaking Bad

4. Denzel Crocker, Fairly Odd Parents

5. Ms. Frizzle, The Magic School Bus

Load comments