With the stay-at-home order firmly in place, there is plenty of time to discover or revisit your favorite movie or TV shows. Our go-to picks for binge watching are listed below.

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Friends

2. The Great British Baking Show

3. The West Wing

4. Doctor Who

5. Old Disney movies

Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard

1. Supernatural

2. The Witcher

3. Better call Saul

4. Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood

5. New Girl

Courier Editor Sydney Dawes

1. The Office

2. Parks and Rec

3. Tiger King

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

5. BuzzFeed: Unsolved

