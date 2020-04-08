From chocolate bunnies and jelly beans to marshmallow Peeps, Easter is a day filled with sweets. This Sunday, children (and adults) will gleefully eat sugary treats by the hand full. In honor of the upcoming sugar rush, we’ve listed our favorites.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. Cadbury Mini Eggs
2. Chocolate bunny
3. Reese’s Pieces carrot bag
4. Starburst jelly beans
5. Peeps
Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard
1. Cadbury Eggs
2. Solid chocolate bunny
3. Jelly beans
4. Malted eggs
5. Peeps
Courier Editor Sydney Dawes
1. Cadbury creme eggs
2. Reese's eggs
3. Chocolate bunnies
4. Russell Stover chocolate covered marshmallow eggs
5. Jelly beans
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.