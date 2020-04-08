From chocolate bunnies and jelly beans to marshmallow Peeps, Easter is a day filled with sweets. This Sunday, children (and adults) will gleefully eat sugary treats by the hand full. In honor of the upcoming sugar rush, we’ve listed our favorites.

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Cadbury Mini Eggs

2. Chocolate bunny

3. Reese’s Pieces carrot bag

4. Starburst jelly beans

5. Peeps

Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard

1. Cadbury Eggs

2. Solid chocolate bunny

3. Jelly beans

4. Malted eggs

5. Peeps

Courier Editor Sydney Dawes

1. Cadbury creme eggs

2. Reese's eggs

3. Chocolate bunnies

4. Russell Stover chocolate covered marshmallow eggs

5. Jelly beans

