It's been a rough lately, and officials are saying that we are still a while out from the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. Self-quarantine and social-distancing are not just buzz-words of the time, they are serious things we all need to be doing. But a quarantine doesn't have to be boring. Here are our top activities to do during the quarantine. 

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Read a book.

2. Try new recipes. Quarantine food doesn't have to be boxed or frozen.

3. Reconnect with friends and family via phone or video chat.

4. Devote time to a hobby such as painting, hiking, yoga, home brewing.

5. Play a board game.

Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard

1. Solo dance parties

2. Go on a photo hike

3. Prepare my yard for later spring planting and growth

4. Video chat with my long-distance friends and family

5. Watch Youtube (mainly Bon Appetite)

