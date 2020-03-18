It's been a rough lately, and officials are saying that we are still a while out from the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. Self-quarantine and social-distancing are not just buzz-words of the time, they are serious things we all need to be doing. But a quarantine doesn't have to be boring. Here are our top activities to do during the quarantine.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. Read a book.
2. Try new recipes. Quarantine food doesn't have to be boxed or frozen.
3. Reconnect with friends and family via phone or video chat.
4. Devote time to a hobby such as painting, hiking, yoga, home brewing.
5. Play a board game.
Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard
1. Solo dance parties
2. Go on a photo hike
3. Prepare my yard for later spring planting and growth
4. Video chat with my long-distance friends and family
5. Watch Youtube (mainly Bon Appetite)
