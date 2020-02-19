The country celebrated Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17. To celebrate we are listing our favorite fictional Commanders in Chief. Good or evil, these are the most compelling fictional presidents.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (The West Wing)
2. Andrew Shepherd (The American President)
3. Matthew Santos (The West Wing)
4. President Thomas J. Whitmore (Independence Day)
5. President James Marshall (Air Force One)
Associate Messenger Editor Heather Willard
1. President Chester Z. Arthur (Futurama)
2. President Benjamin Asher (Olympus Has Fallen)
3. President Tom Dobbs (Man of the Year)
4. President James Marshall (Air Force One)
5. President Business (LEGO Movie)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.