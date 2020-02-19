The country celebrated Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17. To celebrate we are listing our favorite fictional Commanders in Chief. Good or evil, these are the most compelling fictional presidents.

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (The West Wing)

2. Andrew Shepherd (The American President)

3. Matthew Santos (The West Wing)

4. President Thomas J. Whitmore (Independence Day)

5. President James Marshall (Air Force One)

Associate Messenger Editor Heather Willard

1. President Chester Z. Arthur (Futurama)

2. President Benjamin Asher (Olympus Has Fallen)

3. President Tom Dobbs (Man of the Year)

4. President James Marshall (Air Force One)

5. President Business (LEGO Movie)

