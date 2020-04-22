It’s National Library Week! Though we may not be able to visit our local library, reading at home is a great way to pass some quarantine time. To celebrate Library Week we are listing our favorite reads.

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Harry Potter series, by J.K. Rowling

2. The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. This is Where I Leave You, by Jonathan Tropper

4. Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott

5. To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard

1. Fiendish, by Brenna Yovanoff

2. Blue Lily, Lily Blue, by Maggie Stiefvater

3. The Sky is Everywhere, by Jandy Nelson

4. Anne of Green Gables, by Lucy Maud Montgomery

5. The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas

The Courier Editor Sydney Dawes

1. A Thousand Splendid Suns, Khaled Hosseini

2. Angela’s Ashes, by Frank McCourt

3. Dracula, Bram Stoker

4. To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

5. Bossypants, Tina Fey

