The school year is coming to a close and the class of 2020 is getting ready to graduate. As a salute to the the graduating seniors we are ranking the fictional high schools that we wish we could have graduated from. 

Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Sunnydale High School (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

2. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling)

3. Padua High School (10 Things I Hate About You)

4. John Adams High School (Boy Meets World)

5. Chilton Prep School (Gilmore Girls)

Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard

1. Aglionby Academy (The Raven Cycle, by Maggie Stiefvater)

2. Hogwarts (Harry Potter Series, by J.K. Rowling)

3. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

4. The Jedi Praxeum (Star Wars)

5. Starfleet Academy (Star Trek)

Courier Editor Sydney Dawes

1. Lawndale High (Daria)

2. Padua High School (10 Things I Hate About You)

3. McKinley High (Freaks & Geeks)

4. J.P. Wynne High School (Breaking Bad)

5. Chilton Prep (Gilmore Girls)

