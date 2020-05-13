The school year is coming to a close and the class of 2020 is getting ready to graduate. As a salute to the the graduating seniors we are ranking the fictional high schools that we wish we could have graduated from.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. Sunnydale High School (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
2. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling)
3. Padua High School (10 Things I Hate About You)
4. John Adams High School (Boy Meets World)
5. Chilton Prep School (Gilmore Girls)
Messenger Assistant Editor Heather Willard
1. Aglionby Academy (The Raven Cycle, by Maggie Stiefvater)
2. Hogwarts (Harry Potter Series, by J.K. Rowling)
3. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
4. The Jedi Praxeum (Star Wars)
5. Starfleet Academy (Star Trek)
Courier Editor Sydney Dawes
1. Lawndale High (Daria)
2. Padua High School (10 Things I Hate About You)
3. McKinley High (Freaks & Geeks)
4. J.P. Wynne High School (Breaking Bad)
5. Chilton Prep (Gilmore Girls)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.