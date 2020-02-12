In honor of Valentine's Day this Friday, today we are ranking Romantic Comedies. Love them or hate them, this genre has churned out countless movies over the years, and here are our favorites.

The Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. The Princess Bride

2. Love Actually

3. 10 Things I hate About You

4. My Best Friends Wedding

5. Roman Holiday

Staff Reporter Heather Willard

1. 10 Things I hate About You

2. Pretty Woman

3. Steel Magnolias 

4. Silver Linings Playbook

5. As Good as it Gets

