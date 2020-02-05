The first week of February is National Children’s Authors and Illustrators Week. To celebrate we are ranking our favorite children’s authors or illustrators.

The Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne

1. Dr. Seuss

2. Shel Silverstein

3. C.S. Lewis

4. Lewis Carroll

5. Lois Lowery

Staff Reporter Heather Willard

1. Judy Bloom

2. Lewis Carroll

3. Rick Riordan

4. Laura Wilder

5. Kate DiCamillo

