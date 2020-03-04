Every year on March 2, schools across the nation celebrate the birthday of beloved children’s book author and illustrator Dr. Seuss with National Read Across America Day. His books have captured the imaginations and hearts of children for generations. His whimsical words and illustrations set the scene for fun and learning, and often introduce profound topics to young readers. To celebrate we are listing our favorite Dr. Seuss books.
Messenger Editor Kaitlin Thorne
1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
2. The Lorax
3. The Sneetches and Other Stories
4. Green Eggs and Ham
5. Oh the Places You’ll Go
Associate Messenger Editor Heather Willard
1. The Lorax
2. Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories
3. Green Eggs and Ham
4. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!
5. And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street
