Editor's note: April is National Poetry Month. To celebrate, we've invited Athens Poet Laureate Wendy McVicker to share some poems with The Athens Messenger. We hope you enjoy them just as much as we do. Another poem will be printed next week. 

What in the world

stands still but can’t

stop moving?

Trees shuddering

in the wind, the river

in flood between

high banks.

A dancer, quivering

on pointe.

And my heart, juddering

behind bone, going

nowhere.

Is there a river

that never leaves its bed?

Would I float down it

if I could?

