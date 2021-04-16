Editor's note: April is National Poetry Month. To celebrate, we've invited Athens Poet Laureate Wendy McVicker to share some poems with The Athens Messenger. We hope you enjoy them just as much as we do. Another poem will be printed next week.
What in the world
stands still but can’t
stop moving?
Trees shuddering
in the wind, the river
in flood between
high banks.
A dancer, quivering
on pointe.
And my heart, juddering
behind bone, going
nowhere.
Is there a river
that never leaves its bed?
Would I float down it
if I could?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.